Southwest Michigan Today Tuesday April 11, 2017

A Kalamazoo County Circuit Court Judge will decide if a 2011 arrest for drunk driving can be presented at the trial of Charles Pickett Jr. He faces second degree murder and other charges for plowing into a group of bicyclists last year in Kalamazoo. Five people were killed and four seriously injured in June. (Kalamazoo Gazette)

Former State Representative Cindy Gamrat has filed a federal lawsuit. The state House of Representatives, former Speaker of the House Kevin Cotter and Gamrat's estranged husband are among the defendants. Gamrat was expelled from the House over using state resources to cover up an affair with another lawmaker, Todd Courser. Courser resigned shortly before a scheduled expulsion vote. (Detroit News)

Michigan's two U.S. Senators are asking the Trump administration to release a report on potential ways to keep Asian Carp out of the Great Lakes. Democrats Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters joined 10 others from the Great Lakes region signing the letter questioning the decision to delay a report on preventing Asian Carp from reaching Lake Michigan. (Detroit Free Press)

Homer Stryker Field was flooded over the weekend. But the Kalamazoo Growlers expect to open the baseball season on time. Opening day is set for May 30th. (Kalamazoo Gazette)