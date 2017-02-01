Southwest Michigan Today Tuesday February 1, 2017

A survey seeks information on the Kalamazoo Promise, More court filings on a Michigan State Doctor facing criminal sexual charges, Lakeview Schools narrows its superintendent search and WMU Men's basketball rallies for victory.

Kalamazoo Public Schools is starting a survey of high school graduates from 2003 through 2006, the first class to take advantage of the Kalamazoo Promise. Promise Director Bob Jorth says he hopes to learn more about the scholarship's impact on education and workforce preparation. (Kalamazoo Gazette)

A court filing alleges that Michigan State University's gymnastics coach cautioned a teenage girl against coming forward to complain about Doctor Larry Nasser who now faces criminal charges. The lawsuit claims the conversation happened in the late 1990's. (Lansing State Journal)

The Lakeview School District has narrowed its list of finalists for superintendent to eight applicants. Current Superintendent Dave Peterson is retiring in June. (Battle Creek Enquirer)

Western Michigan University's men's basketball team trailed by 23 points in the first half, and was down with just under five minutes to play. But the Broncos rallied for a 90-85 win over Ohio. (WMU Athletics)