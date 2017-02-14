Southwest Michigan Today Tuesday February 14, 2017

A new hearing date is set for accused Kalamazoo shooter Jason Dalton. Governor Snyder makes another push for a stricter lead limit in state water, while Flint's mayor wants to meet with the governor on state aid to pay water bills. Former New York Yankee and Kalamazoo Central High School legend Derek Jeter's wife announces the couple is expecting their first child.

The next court hearing for the man accused in the February, 2016 shooting spree in Kalamazoo is now set for March. Jason Dalton's attorney is seeking to suppress statements Dalton made to police. The hearing was scheduled for Friday February 10, but then postponed. (Kalamazoo Gazette)

Calhoun County's Sheriff says there has been an increase in undocumented immigrants in the county jail this year. But Matt Saxson says he hasn't seen an immediate increase after Immigrations and Custom Enforcement began sweeps across the U.S. Calhoun County has a contract with ICE to hold undocumented immigrants. (Battle Creek Enquirer)

Governor Rick Snyder is renewing his push for a new water quality standard. The governor proposed 10 months ago making Michigan's standards on lead in water the toughest in the nation. (Detroit News)

Flint's mayor is requesting a meeting with Governor Snyder to discuss the proposed end of state credits to pay city water bills at the end of the month. Karen Weaver says the change is being made with too little notice (the credits were supposed to run through March.) The governor's office notified the city of the change due to tests showing unfiltered tap water is below the federal action level for lead. (Detroit Free Press)

Michigan State University has suspended the school's long-time gymnastics coach. Kathie Klages has been the Spartans' head coach for 27 years. A civil lawsuit was recently filed that claimed Klages ignored concerns raised about MSU doctor Larry Nassar. Nassar faces criminal charges and several civil lawsuits for sexual assault. (MLive)

Former Wayne State Law School Dean Jocelyn Benson is considering making another run for Michigan Secretary of State. Benson ran for the post in 2010, but lost to current Secretary of State Ruth Johnson. Johnson can't run in 2018 because of term limits. Benson is currently the CEO of the Ross Sports Initiative in Sports for Equality. (Detroit News)

Just over two years after playing his last major league game, Derek Jeter's family has announced they're expecting their first child. Jeter's wife Hannah announced the couple is expecting a girl in an essay for Jeter's The Players' Tribune. Jeter, who grew up in Kalamazoo, will have his number '2' retired by the New York Yankees in May.