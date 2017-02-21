Southwest Michigan Today Tuesday February 21st, 2017

Bronson offers new hospital visitation guidelines during flu season. Enbridge says there's no problem with coating on its pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac. The K-Wings lose a Monday morning game. Bronco athletes win weekly honors for men's basketball and hockey.

Bronson Healthcare System has issued new temporary guidelines during flu season. That includes Bronson's facilities in Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo Gazette) and Battle Creek (Battle Creek Enquirer), as well as other locations in Southwest Michigan. Bronson is encouraging limited visitation to avoid spreading the flu.

Enbridge officials say there is no problem with a protective coating on their pipeline that runs through the Straits of Mackinac. A member of the Michigan Pipeline Safety Advisory Board raised concerns about line 5 after a report on the company's website. (Detroit News)

The K-Wings lost to Cincinnati 3-2 Monday morning. Kalamazoo scored first, before the Cyclones tied the game in the second period. Cincinnati broke the 1-1 tie early in the third period, and the K-Wings trailed the rest of the day. (K-Wings)

Western Michigan forward Tucker Haymond has been named the Mid-American Conference West Division Men's Basketball Player of the Week. Haymond averaged 21 points and 10 rebounds in Bronco victories over Bowling Green and Eastern Michigan last week. Ben Blacker has been named the National Collegiate Hockey Conference's Goalie of the week. Blacker made a total of 56 saves while giving up four goals on the weekend, as the Broncos swept a two game series from defending national champion North Dakota. (WMU Athletics)