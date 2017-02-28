Southwest Michigan Today Tuesday February 28, 2017

Perrigo is cutting 750 jobs, and its Chief Financial Officer is leaving for another company. Benton Harbor's mayor says the job should be full-time. Lansing's Mayor won't run for re-election. WMU athletes honored for their performance on the court and on the diamond.

Perrigo says it is cutting 750 non-manufacturing jobs. The maker of store brand pharmaceuticals also announced that Chief Financial Officer Judy Brown has resigned after 11 years with the company. She will join California-based Amgen. (MiBiz)

Benton Harbor's Mayor says the job is essentially full-time and should be compensated that way. Marcus Muhammad said during a special city meeting Monday night that Benton Harbor needs a mayor solely committed to the development of the city. But one city commissioner says voters should approve such a big change in government structure (St. Joseph Benton Harbor Herald-Palladium)

Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero won't seek a fourth term. The 2010 Democratic nominee for Michigan governor hasn't spelled out his future plans. (Lansing State Journal)

A key member Western Michigan University's football team won't be back next season. Linebacker Robert Spillane has been granted his release. (Kalamazoo Gazette)

The Mid-American Conference has honored two Western Michigan University Broncos. Tanner Allison (baseball) and Thomas Wilder (men's basketball) have been named players of the week for their sports in the MAC West Division. (WMU Athletics)