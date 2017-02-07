Southwest Michigan Today Tuesday February 7, 2017

The threat that closed Lakeview Schools on Friday actually came a day earlier, closing Michigan schools could have financial ramifications, did a meteor land in Lake Michigan? And two WMU hockey players earn conference honors for the week.

The phone threat that closed Lakeview Schools on Friday was actually made early Thursday morning, but not heard until a day later. (Battle Creek Enquirer)

School districts with low performing schools may face more financial problems. A report by Moody's Investment Service says the school closure process adds unpredictability. Two Kalamazoo schools are on the state's possible closure list because of consistently low test scores (Detroit Free Press)

A fireball was spotted in the Michigan sky in the early morning hours on Monday. The bright green ball was spotted in several states, and possibly ended up in northern Lake Michigan (MLive)

Two Western Michigan hockey players have been honored by the National Collegiate Hockey Conference. Wade Allison was named rookie of the week and Colt Conrad offensive player of the week. The Broncos earned a win and a tie against Arizona State over the weekend. Western plays at Omaha Friday and Saturday (WMU Athletics)