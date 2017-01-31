Southwest Michigan Today Tuesday January 31, 2017

A report finds no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Michigan, an arrest is made after a threat on social media and a former Calhoun County Commissioner has died.

The Anderson Economic Group looked into claims of election manipulation and wide spread illegal voting. The conservative economic firm found no evidence of either in Michigan. (Detroit News)

A 30 year old Kalamazoo man is in custody after a bomb threat on a court building was made on social media. The man faces charges of making terrorist threats. (Kalamazoo Gazette)

A former Calhoun County Commissioner has died just weeks after leaving office. Blaine VanSickle passed away Saturday, he was 77. VanSickle did not run for re-election to the Calhoun County board last year. (Battle Creek Enquirer)