Southwest Michigan Today Tuesday June 13, 2017

Chris Sargent has been named CEO of the United Way of the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region. Sargent has served as interim CEO since October. (Battle Creek Enquirer)

Former Michigan Democratic Party Leader Mark Brewer wants his successors to retract statement about a $500,000 fine over the party's use of bingo games for fundraisers. Brewer says he might take legal action. (MLive)

Gordon Food Service Says it's acquiring a division of an Alabama-based maker of coffee and teas. Grand Rapids-based Gordon Foods expects to close on the sale Red Diamond Foodservice in 90 days. (MiBiz)

Battle Creek won at Wisconsin Monday night 9-7. The Bombers rallied for three runs in the ninth inning. Kalamazoo's game at Green Bay was postponed due to rain. The Growlers and Bullfrogs will make up the game on August 10th. (Northwoods League)