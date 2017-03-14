Southwest Michigan Today Tuesday March 14, 2017

An increase in the fee for Michigan's no-fault insurance goes into effect this summer. The state is dropping its plan to assign letter grades to schools. WMU has the MAC West baseball player of the week, again.

Michigan motorists will pay a higher fee for the state's no-fault insurance system beginning July first. The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association says the fee is going up $10 to $170 per vehicle. (Detroit Free Press)

The Michigan Department of Education is scrapping a plan to give schools a grade of A-F based on performance. The department says the decision was made in response to public feedback. A dashboard with multiple indicators of school quality will be used instead (MLive)

Western Michigan University infielder Connor Smith has been named the Mid-American Conference West Division player of the week. It's the third straight week that a Bronco has captured the award. Western's Tanner Allison won it the last two weeks. (WMU Athletics)

WMU will start its National Collegiate Hockey Conference semi-final game against Minnesota-Duluth shortly after 5:00 Eastern Time on Friday afternoon. The game between the Broncos and the Bulldogs will be shown on the CBS Sports Network. The NCHC Frozen Faceoff is being played in Minneapolis. (WMU Athletics)