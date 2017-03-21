Southwest Michigan Today Tuesday March 21, 2017

More details of allegations against a former Michigan University sports doctor revealed in a lawsuit. Water systems across Michigan would fail to meet new proposed lead standards. A Kalamazoo Central High School senior is this year's Mr. Basketball in Michigan.

A lawsuit alleges that Michigan State University failed to adequately investigation claims against a former sports medicine doctor. The unidentified woman says she notified university officials that doctor Larry Nassar assaulted her during a medical appointment. (Lansing State Journal)

Dozens of water systems in Michigan would fail to meet new standards on lead proposed by Governor Rick Snyder. That includes parts of Allegan and Van Buren Counties as well as Benton Harbor and Cassopolis. (Detroit News)

Eastern Michigan University's Athletic Director Heather Lyke has been named the new Athletic Director at the University of Pittsburgh. As of 2015, there were 37 female athletic directors at 313 NCAA Division I colleges and universities, including Western Michigan University's Kathy Beauregard. (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Kalamazoo Central High School Senior Isaiah Livers has been named Michigan's Mr. Basketball. Livers plans to play basketball for the University of Michigan next season. (Detroit Free Press)