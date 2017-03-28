Southwest Michigan Today Tuesday March 28, 2017

The settlement of a civil lawsuit would help replace lead water lines in Flint. I & M picks a spot for a transmission line between Vicksburg and Schoolcraft. One of the gymnasts who says she was sexually assaulted by a Michigan State University sports doctor comes forward.

A federal lawsuit settlement will guarantee the replacement of lead water lines in Flint. But it does not include door to door water deliveries in the city. A judge will decide Tuesday whether to sign off on the settlement. (MLive)

A five mile transmission line will run between Schoolcraft and Vicksburg. The route selected by I & M is the one preferred by Vicksburg residents. (Kalamazoo Gazette)

A former Michigan State University gymnast says she has come forward to help change the way people see abuse allegations. Larissa Boyce is one of several women who have accused Dr. Larry Nassar of sexual assault. (Lansing State Journal)