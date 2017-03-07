Southwest Michigan Today Tuesday March 7, 2017

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation's annual report show $430-million in new commitments. A software vendor denies blame for false claims of unemployment fraud in Michigan. Both of WMU 's basketball teams advance to the MAC Tournament quarterfinals.

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation committed to more than 800 new projects in the last year, totaling about $430-million. The Battle Creek foundation's annual report, released on Monday, also shows hundreds of millions of dollars spent on existing grants and programs. (Battle Creek Enquirer)

The leader of a software company that supplied the state Unemployment Insurance Agency says he doesn't believe his company is liable for tens of thousands of false claims of unemployment insurance fraud. James Harrison of Fast Enterprises says a problem with the company's product probably would have come out in three years they've supplied the state. (Detroit Free Press)

Western Michigan University's men's and women's basketball teams will play in Cleveland this week. Both of the Bronco teams beat Miami in the first round of the Mid-American Conference Tournament on Monday. WMU's men's team beat the Redhawks 65-61, and will face Ball State in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The Bronco women's hoops team beat Miami 73-66, they will face Central Michigan Wednesday afternoon in Cleveland. (WMU Athletics)

Western Michigan's softball team split a pair of games in Florida on Monday. The Broncos lost in extra innings to South Dakota State 3-2, then beat Niagara 4-1. (WMU Athletics)