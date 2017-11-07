Southwest Michigan Today For Tuesday November 7, 2017

Polls are open until 8:00 for Election Day. The woman who served for 35 years as Secretary for Western Michigan University's Board of Trustees has passed away. Two WMU hockey players are honored after the Broncos sweep a weekend series from the nation's number one ranked team.

Voters will elect leaders and decide ballot questions at the local level Tuesday. That includes the mayor and three city commissioners in Kalamazoo, nine city commissioners in Battle Creek and a mayor and three members to the city council in Portage. Polls will be open until 8:00

The long-time secretary for Western Michigan University’s Board of Trustees has died. The University says Betty Kocher passed away on Thursday, she was 84. Kocher served as secretary of Western’s Board of Trustees for 35 years. She retired at the end of 2015. A celebration of Kocher’s life and a reception in her honor are planned for December 20th at Heritage Hall.

A candlelight vigil was held in Harrison, Michigan Monday night in remembrance of two victims of the Sunday Church shooting in Texas. Shani and Robert Corrigan were born and raised in the Clare county community. They were among the 26 church goers killed over the weekend. WCMU reports that some 60 friends, family, and community members came out to show support for the couple’s surviving family. Funeral services for the couple have not yet been set.

Two Western Michigan players have won weekly honors from the National Collegiate Hockey Conference. Sophomore Wade Allison has been named the offensive player of the week, and junior Corey Schueneman has been named the NCHC’s defenseman of the week. The Broncos swept a weekend series from Denver, which had been the number one ranked team in the U.S. College Hockey online poll. Western debuted in the poll this week at number 15. The Broncos play at Minnesota-Duluth Friday and Saturday.