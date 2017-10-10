Southwest Michigan Today For Tuesday October 10, 2017

Battle Creek surveys its residents about allowing medical marijuana businesses in the city. the CEO of Lakeside for Children in Kalamazoo will retire next year. WMU football and hockey are honored by their conferences for performances last week.

The city of Battle Creek is seeking input from residents on whether medical marijuana businesses should be allowed in the city. Battle Creek is taking a survey of its residents online, a paper copy is also being distributed in the city’s newsletter. The state of Michigan will allow five different types of medical marijuana licenses beginning in December. Local governments can decide if they want to allow those businesses in their community. A news release from the city of Battle Creek says public input is being sought before taking any action.

The Chief Executive Officer of Lakeside for Children in Kalamazoo will retire next year. A news release from the residential treatment facility says Don Nitz’s retirement is effective in April of 2018. Nitz has led Lakeside since 2006. The agency treats abused and neglected children between the ages of 12 and 17. Lakeside for Children says the search for a new CEO is underway.

Michigan's chief medical officer faces new criminal charges related to Flint’s water crisis. The Detroit News reports that Eden Wells was charged Monday with involuntary manslaughter and misconduct in office. She already faced counts of obstruction of justice and lying to police. A preliminary hearing yesterday on those charges was adjourned until November 6th. The charges involve a Flint man infected by Legionnaire's Disease. The outbreak was linked to the city's lead contamination crisis.

The Kalamazoo County Democratic Party has endorsed two candidates for Kalamazoo City Commission. Kalamazoo city elections are non-partisan, but the Kalamazoo Gazette reports that the county’s Democratic Party is backing Erin Knott and Eric Cunningham. Knott is one of two incumbent commissioners running for re-election, along with Jack Urban. Cunningham, Leona Carter and Charley Coss are also running. Three candidates will win four year terms as commissioners. The county Democratic Party plans to vote on an endorsement for mayor at its October 19th meeting. Bobby Hopewell is running for another two year term as Kalamazoo’s mayor, while Chris Wahmhoff is waging a write-in campaign.

Western Michigan running back Jarvion Franklin has been named the Mid-American Conference West Division’s offensive player of the week. Franklin rushed for 175 yards and four touchdowns for the Broncos including the game winner in the seventh overtime on Saturday. Western beat Buffalo 71-68, as the two teams set a record for the most points in a football bowl subdivision game. The Broncos and the Bulls also tied the record most overtime periods. Western will host Akron for homecoming Saturday afternoon at Waldo Stadium. Kick off is scheduled for 3:30.

Western Michigan forward Colt Conrad has been named the National Collegiate Hockey Conference’s offensive player of the week. The junior scored two goals and assisted on three others as the Broncos split two games with Ferris State this past weekend. Western will host Bowling Green Tuesday night, and then Clarkson Friday and Saturday.