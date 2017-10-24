Southwest Michigan Today For Tuesday October 24, 2017

Democrat Sean McCann will make another run at state Senate in 2018. Former W.K. Kellogg Foundation CEO Russell Mawby has passed away. A Kalamazoo high school principal, who is the subject of a sexual harassment lawsuit, is placed on administrative leave.

The race for State Senate in Kalamazoo County next year will be a re-run. The Gongwer News Service (subscription required) says Democrat Sean McCann of Kalamazoo plans to challenge Republican Senator Margaret O'Brien of Portage in 2018. McCann, who's a former state representative and Kalamazoo city commissioner, lost to O'Brien by only 61 votes in 2014. McCann filed papers to enter the 20th District race late last week.

Battle Creek philanthropist Russel Mawby has died. The Battle Creek Enquirer says Mawby died on Friday, he was 89 years old. From 1970 to 1995 Mawby was the CEO of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation. He continued to serve on the foundation’s board of directors until 2000. Mawby also created learning centers for philanthropy at Grand Valley State and Indiana University.

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix High School Principal Rodney Prewitt has been placed on administrative leave after a sexual harassment lawsuit was filed against him and the school district. The Kalamazoo Gazette reports that the director of secondary education Johnny Edwards will serve as interim principal. The lawsuit filed by a former school counselor claims that Prewitt made unwanted sexual advances. The lawsuit is in mediation.

Western Michigan University freshman volleyball player Rachel Bontrager has been named the Mid-American West Division offensive player of the week. Bontrager recorded 25 kills in a win over Kent State and another 20 in the Broncos’ victory over Ohio last week. Western will play at Northern Illinois on Wednesday.