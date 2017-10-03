Southwest Michigan Today For Tuesday October 3, 2017

The criminal investigation into the Flint water crisis should be wrapped up by the end of the year. The Supreme Court declines to hear two cases from Michigan. WMU volleyball players sweep the weekly awards for the MAC West.

The official leading the criminal investigation into the Flint Water Crisis says he wants the probe to be wrapped up by the end of this year. During an appearance on WDET’s Detroit Today with Stephen Henderson Former FBI Agent in Charge of the Detroit Division Andy Arena says there’s still work to be done. Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette has charged 15 current and former government officials in the investigation so far. He has charged five officials with involuntary manslaughter.

The U.S. Supreme Court says it won't hear two cases from Michigan. The Detroit Free Press says the high court has rejected the state's appeal of a lower court's ruling on sex offenders. That ruling said the state can't apply limits on where sex offenders can live and work to those convicted before those laws took effect. The Supreme Court also rejected an appeal filed by critics of Michigan's controversial emergency manager law. It let's the governor appoint managers to run local governments and schools that are in financial trouble.

Western Michigan University has swept the volleyball player of the week awards for the Mid-American Conference West Division. For the fourth straight week sophomore Kathleen Reilly has won defensive player honors. Freshman Rachel Bontrager has been named offensive player of the week for the MAC West. The Broncos play at Ball State on Friday and at Toledo on Saturday.