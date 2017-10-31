Southwest Michigan Today For Tuesday October 31, 2017

Record amounts of money raised for campaigns for mayor and city council in Portage. The Michigan Department of Education identifies two schools in Battle Creek as needing improvement. Applications for available for an at-large seat on the city of Kalamazoo's Foundation for Excellence.

The race for mayor and city council in Portage is the most expensive in the city’s history. The Kalamazoo Gazette says campaign finance records show that current Portage Councilwoman Patricia Randall has raised over $28,000 in her campaign for mayor. Nasim Ansari, who is currently the Portage council’s mayor pro-tem has brought in just over $10,000. Ansari decided not to run for re-election to the city council, so he could campaign for mayor. Randall will have to resign from the city council after the election. Portage will have a new mayor because Peter Strazdas decided not to seek another two-year term. Candidates running for the city council have raised $1,600 up to nearly $11,000. Three of those candidates will win four year terms on the council. Another will be appointed because Randall will have to resign her council seat, whether or not she’s elected mayor.

The Michigan Department of Education says it’s starting negotiations with seven districts on new partnership agreements to improve struggling schools, including the Battle Creek Public Schools. The state reached agreements last year after announcing plans to close several schools, including two in the Kalamazoo district. A news release from the education department says Ann J Kellogg and Northwestern Middle School in Battle Creek were identified as among those needing improvement. Benton Harbor High School was added to that district’s partnership agreement with the state. The Education Department also announced yesterday that several schools are exiting priority status. That includes Northeastern Elementary and Northglade Montessori School in Kalamazoo, and Post-Franklin School in the Battle Creek district.

Albion College says it is taking over administration of the Philadelphia Center. It allows students to take classes and fulfill internships in the Philadelphia area. The center, near Independence Hall, has been affiliated with the Great Lakes Colleges Association for the past 50 years. It had been managed by Hope College. In a news release, Albion College President Maury Ditzler calls operating the Philadelphia Center “an important development” for the school.

The city of Kalamazoo says applications will be available beginning today for the at-large seat on the board of directors for the Foundation for Excellence. The foundation was launched after an initial $70-million donation from businessmen Bill Johnston and Bill Parfet. They are now trying to raise $500-million to sustain a property tax cut and fund city projects to address issues such as poverty. The foundation’s 15-member board will include the mayor, city manager and two city commissioners. City neighborhoods, and various business and non-profit sectors will be represented. A news release from the city says the application for the at-large seat on the board takes about 10 minutes to complete. The application must be submitted by 11:59p.m. on November 22nd or postmarked by November 21st if returned by mail.