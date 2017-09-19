Southwest Michigan Today For Tuesday September 19th

The former of director of an organization to support non-profit groups in Kalamazoo has died. A WMU volleyball player is honored by the Mid-American Conference for the second consecutive week. The Broncos will kick off their first MAC football game at 7:00 Saturday night September 30th.

The former director of the ONEPlace program to support non-profit organizations has died. The Kalamazoo Gazette’s obituary says Thom Andrews died on Thursday. Andrews worked for various non-profit agencies, but in an interview that aired last month on WMUK, Andrews described the position at the Kalamazoo Library’s ONEPlace program as his “dream job.” Andrews recently stepped down as director of ONEPlace due to his health. Thom Andrews was 56 years old.

Western Michigan University sophomore Kathleen Reilly has been named the Mid-American Conference West Division’s Defensive Volleyball Player of the week. It’s the second consecutive week that Reilly has won the honor. She was named to the all-tournament team as the Broncos won two out of three matches at the University of North Carolina Wilmington. Western will host Ball State for its first Mid-American Conference volleyball match on Thursday.

Western Michigan University’s first Mid-American Conference game of the football season will kick off at 7:00 on September 30th at Waldo Stadium. The starting time for the Broncos game against Ball State was announced yesterday. Western is also playing a night game this week. The Broncos host Wagner at 7:00 Saturday night.