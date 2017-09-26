Southwest Michigan Today For Tuesday September 26, 2017

The former director of a Calhoun County agency helping people with developmental disabilities pleads guilty to embezzlement. Lower property taxes are not likely to mean lower rental rates in Kalamazoo. WMU sweeps the MAC West Division's weekly volleyball honors.

The former director of the ARC of Calhoun County has pleaded guilty to embezzlement as part of an agreement with prosecutors. Kimberly Hommerding was charged with taking the money from the non-profit organization that serves people with developmental disabilities. The Battle Creek Enquirer reports that Hommerding won’t face jail time, but will be placed on probation under the agreement and enrolled in Women’s Drug Court. She must also pay back 20-thousand dollars. Battle Creek police say purchases with the agency’s credit card on alcohol, fuel, dinners and other items exceeded 20-thousand dollars between 2006 and 2015. The statute of limitations had passed on many of those purchases.

While property taxes are being cut in Kalamazoo, city officials acknowledge that isn’t likely to lead to lower rental rates. The property tax cut is guaranteed for at least three years while the city tries to raise half a billion dollars for the Foundation for Excellence endowment. City officials say there is no way to ensure that renters benefit from the cut. But some rental management companies tell the Kalamazoo Gazette that the savings could make landlords more willing to reinvest in maintenance and energy upgrades.

Western Michigan has swept the Mid-American Conference West Division’s weekly volleyball honors. Senior Sydney LeMay was named offensive player of the week, and for the third consecutive week sophomore Kathleen Reilly was named the MAC West division’s best defensive player. Western defeated Northern Illinois on Thursday and Miami on Saturday. The Broncos host rival Central Michigan Friday night and Eastern Michigan Saturday afternoon.