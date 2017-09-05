Southwest Michigan Today For Tuesday September 5, 2017

A new report warns of problems despite Michigan's lower unemployment rate. A white supremacist group files a lawsuit to hold a rally at Michigan State University. The Mid-American Conference names Darius Phillips the special teams player of the week.

The state’s unemployment rate is the lowest it’s been since the 2000’s. But a new report by the Michigan League for Public Policy says those numbers don’t show the whole picture. The employment rate says fewer people are unemployed. What it doesn’t show is that the number of people in the workforce in Michigan is also down.

A white supremacist group has filed a lawsuit asking a federal judge to order Michigan State University to give them a place to speak on campus. MSU denied the permit last month to the National Policy Institute and its leader Richard Spencer. The university cited concerns about public safety for denying the request. The Detroit Free Press reports that the lawsuit says NPI’s presence does not pose a threat to campus. The group claims that the threat comes from “radical left-wing groups” holding counter protests.

Kalamazoo Northside Ministerial Alliance President Addis Moore says a community prayer service will be held Wednesday for the families of five teen agers killed in a car accident early Saturday morning. Law enforcement officials say the car left the road near East Main and Michigan Avenue and struck a tree. The Kalamazoo Gazette reports two of the teens killed have been identified. The prayer service is scheduled for Wednesday night at 6:30 at Kalamazoo’s Mount Zion Baptist Church.

Western Michigan University senior Darius Phillips has been named the Mid-American Conference special teams player of the week. The Bronco defensive back ran a kickoff back 100 yards for a touchdown in Western’s 49-31 loss to USC to open the college football season this past weekend. Phillips had a total of 168 return yards and also intercepted a pass on defense. The Broncos will play at Michigan State Saturday afternoon.

In men’s soccer, Western Michigan improved to 3-0-1 this season, the Broncos beat Cincinnati Monday 2-0.