Southwest Michigan Today For Wednesday August 23, 2017

Charges have been authorized in connection with the crash in June that killed Comstock Township's Fire Chief. A new Michigan ID will be required soon for boarding a plane or entering a federal facility. The Battle Creek School District sells one of its closed elementary buildings.

The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s office has authorized charges in connection with the death of Comstock Township’s fire chief in June. The Kalamazoo Gazette reports that 24 year old Brendan Clevenger of Springfield faces one count of reckless driving causing death. A conviction on that charge could lead to 15 years in prison. Comstock Fire Chief Ed Switalski was killed June 14th when he was struck by a car while responding to an accident on I-94.

Beginning in 2020, a regular Michigan driver’s license will not be good enough to board an airplane, or enter a federal facility. As Ben Thorp of WCMU reports, many Michigan residents will have to obtain a new license that complies with the federal REAL ID Act. The new ID requirements were passed by congress in the wake of the September 11th terrorist attacks. They’re meant to improve security at airports, federal buildings and military installations. Some Michigan IDs already comply with the REAL ID act, including enhanced drivers licenses. Anyone without a compliant ID will have to use another form identification, such as a passport, at airports and federal facilities beginning October 1st, 2020.

The Battle Creek School Board has agreed to sell an elementary school building that has been closed since 2005. The Battle Creek Enquirer reports that the Church of God in Christ subsidiary Social Services of Western Michigan has agreed to buy the former Washington Elementary School for 50-thousand dollars. The purchase was approved by Battle Creek School Board members on Monday. The board had approved selling the building in November to the UC Education Group. The organization concluded that the building does not fit their plans. However the UC Education Group still plans to buy the former Fremont and Urbandale School buildings.

Officials say those two sales are pending. Kalamazoo Valley Community College’s sustainable brewing program is getting national attention. The Kalamazoo Gazette reports the program is one of eight schools in North America that meet the expectations set by the Master Brewers Association of the Americas. The nonprofit association works to advance the art of brewing and has members in 50 different countries. KVCC’s sustainable brewing program started in 2015. College officials say the program is also becoming more popular with local brewers and KVCC students.

The Great Lakes are colder right now than at this time last year. MLive says that could mean an early fall and an earlier winter. When water temperatures in the Great Lakes are cooler, that makes it easier for cold air masses from Canada to move south over Michigan. This could change if temperatures become warmer than usual, but if the Great Lakes stay cool, fall will be here sooner than normal.