Southwest Michigan Today Wednesday February 15, 2017

A Kalamazoo County Sheriff Deputy says he was punished after challenging the Sheriff in last year's primary. Crime dropped in Battle Creek between 2010 and 2015. Grand Rapids-based MC Sports files for bankruptcy, and plans liquidation. Western Michigan University's men's basketball team wins its third straight.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Deputy Thomas Swafford says he is being punished for challenging Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller in the Democratic Primary last year. Swafford says he still works at the county jail, but had to surrender his firearm and lost his power to make an arrest. Fuller has not commented on Swafford's status. (Kalamazoo Gazette)

Violent crime in Battle Creek dropped 34% between 2010 and 2015. The figures released by the Battle Creek Police Department are similar to national trends. (Battle Creek Enquirer)

MC Sports has field for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The Grand Rapids-based sporting good company plans to liquidate its stores (MiBiz)

Michigan State University's long time gymnastics coach has announced she is stepping down, a day after the school said she was suspended. In a lawsuit, Kathy Klages was accused of downplaying concerns about sports medicine doctor Larry Nassar who now faces criminal charges for sexual assault. (MLive)

Thomas Wilder scored a career high 38 points in Western Michigan's 89-79 win over Bowling Green. The Bronco have won three straight. (WMU Athletics)

The K-Wings beat Fort Wayne 3-1 (K-Wings)