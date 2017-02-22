Southwest Michigan Today Wednesday February 22, 2017

Battle Creek Schools face a shortfall for the next school year. Detroit's mayor proposes new job and housing programs in his "state of the city" address. Western Michigan University's men's basketball team rallies for a road win.

Battle Creek Public Schools has a projected $4.2-million shortfall for the 2017-18 school year. That could bring the district's general fund balance below five percent. That could cause additional state oversight. (Battle Creek Enquirer)

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced a program to link city residents with open jobs and to new affordable housing developments. Duggan delivered his "state of the city" address Tuesday night. (Detroit Free Press)

Western Michigan trailed by eight points at halftime and were down by as much as 15 in the first half. But the Broncos rallied for a 61-56 overtime win at Toledo Tuesday night. Thomas Wilder scored 30 points for Western. The Broncos have won five straight, and six of their last seven games. (WMU Athletics)