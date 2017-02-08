Southwest Michigan Today Wednesday February 8, 2017

Betsy DeVos is confirmed as Education Secretary. Benton Harbor Schools is sued over sexual assault. President Trump's approval rating still solid with his base. And WMU's men's basketball team gets a road win.

Michigan Billionaire and school choice advocate Betsy DeVos was narrowly confirmed as Education Secretary by the Senate. But critics of her proposals are vowing to continue fighting. (Detroit News)

Benton Harbor Schools is facing a lawsuit over a sexual assault at Benton Harbor High School. The suit, filed by the victim's mother, says the district did not protect her daughter from being bullied after the assault. (St. Joseph Benton Harbor Herald-Palladium)

A new poll shows President Trump's approval rating is at 39% with Michigan Voters. The survey by EPIC M-R-A shows the President remains popular with his voting base, but lost some ground with women and independents during his first two weeks in office. (Detroit Free Press)

Freshman Reggie Jones scored 26 points to lead Western Michigan's men's basketball team to its first road win of the season. The Broncos won at Miami 72-55. (WMU Athletics)