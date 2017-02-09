Southwest Michigan Today Wednesday February 9, 2017

Kellogg plans to close its director store delivery network. West Michigan's economy bounced back in January. A state lawmaker resigns, then sends a fundraising e-mail for his political action committee. And WMU Women's Basketball team drops a home game.

Kellogg says it will close distribution centers this year, resulting in layoffs. The company is moving from the direct store to the warehouse model for its U.S. snack business, which is already in place for other products (Battle Creek Enquirer)

The latest survey of West Michigan's industrial economy shows improvement in January. Grand Valley State University Economist Brian Long says a a slight dip in December was likely related to the holidays. Long files a monthly report on West Michigan's economy for the National Association of Purchasing Management. (Grand Valley State University)

State lawmaker Brian Banks resigned on Monday, but on Wednesday sent an e-mail invitation to a fundraiser for his political action committee. Banks says he will continue to fight for issues important to Detroit residents. (Detroit Free Press)

Marley Hill scored 25 points, but WMU's women's basketball team fell to Toledo 72-66 at University Arena. The Broncos are now 14-8 overall and 5-6 in the Mid-American Conference. (WMU Athletics)