Southwest Michigan Today Wednesday June 14, 2017

A Kalamazoo area lawmaker is recovering from injuries suffered in an auto accident last week. A South Haven man will be presented the Medal of Honor in July. Kalamazoo Public Schools looks to get more students reading this summer.

State Representative David Maturen is recovering from injuries suffered in a car accident on Friday. Maturen's Legislative Director says it's not known when the Vicksburg Republican will be able to return to work in Lansing. (Kalamazoo Gazette)

A South Haven man will be presented the Medal of Honor this summer. James McCloughan is being given the nation's highest military honor for his actions during military service in Vietnam. President Donald Trump will present the medal to McCloughan at the White House on July 31st. (MLive)

A group that monitors the safety of swimmers on the Great Lakes has predicted a bad year for drownings. The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project says 16 people have already drowned just on Lake Michigan this year. The Rescue Project predicts that 100 total drowning deaths could occur on the Great Lakes in 2017.(Holland Sentinel)

Kalamazoo Public Schools has a plan for getting more books in front of students over the summer. It plans to open the libraries at five elementary schools to students for one day each week. The district will also expand a program where it mails books to students and then corresponds with them about what they’ve read by postcard. (Kalamazoo Gazette)

Kalamazoo lost to Lakeshore Tuesday night 13-6. The Growlers and Chinooks play again Wednesday night at Homer Stryker Field. (Kalamazoo Growlers)

Battle Creek lost at Kenosha 4-2 Tuesday night. The Bombers and Kingfish wrap up their two game series Wednesday night. (Northwoods League)