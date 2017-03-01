Southwest Michigan Today Wednesday March 1, 2017

Stryker's Plan for a new research facility in Portage gets a boost from the state. Michigan's Elections Director is retiring. The Trump administration is delaying a tentative plan for stopping the spread of Asian Carp. WMU Men's Basketball winning streak hits seven.

$7-Million in state incentives has been approved for Stryker's planned expansion in Portage. Some of the money will be used for brownfield cleanup. (Michigan Economic Development Corporation news release)

Michigan Elections Director Chris Thomas will retire in June. Thomas will end a 36 year career with the state. He has worked for Secretaries of State from both parties. (Detroit News)

The Trump administration is delaying a plan designed to stop Asian Carp from reaching the Great Lakes. The delay was ordered to allow time for more review. (Detroit Free Press)

MC Sports plans to start winding down its operations at the end of March. The Grand Rapids-based sporting good company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection February 14th. The company plans to liquidate its stores. (MiBiz)

Western Michigan University's Men's basketball team picked up a road win at Northern Illinois Tuesday nigth 70-56. The Broncos have won seven straight and eight of their last nine games. Western can win the Mid-American Conference West Division with a combination of a win over Central Michigan Friday night and a Ball State loss. (WMU Athletics)