Southwest Michigan Today Wednesday March 15, 2017

Lawrence Public School are closed Wednesday because of staff and student illness. Several districts have had to close in recent weeks because of sickness. (Kalamazoo Gazette)

The firm that designed software that incorrectly flagged some unemployment recipients for fraud is in line for another state contract. Colorado-based Fast Enterprises is negotiating with the state to upgrade the Secretary of State's computer system. (Detroit News)

A proposal to assign letter grades to public schools in Michigan may still happen. The Department of Education backed off the idea earlier this week, but the Legislature may revisit A-F grades for schools based on performance. (Detroit Free Press)