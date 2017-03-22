Southwest Michigan Today Wednesday March 22, 2017

The man accused of crashing his pickup truck into a group of bicyclists in Kalamazoo last year will plead insanity. Consumers Energy's tax settlement means less money for Zeeland Public Schools. WMU guard Thomas Wilder will test the NBA waters, but could come back next season.

The lawyer for the man accused of driving his pick-up truck into a group of bicyclists near Kalamazoo last year says he'll use a plea of insanity. Charles Pickett, Junior, of Battle Creek faces charges in the death of five riders in June of 2016. (Kalamazoo Gazette)

Zeeland Public Schools can expect less money from three different millages after Consumers Energy reached a settlement on its tax assessment with the city of Zeeland. District officials call it a "good outcome for all parties." (Holland Sentinel)

Battle Creek City Commissioners say they will likely hold another meeting before they vote on allowing some farm animals in city neighborhoods. A workshop was held Tuesday night on a proposed ordinance that would allow miniature goats, hens, rabbits and honey bee hives. (Battle Creek Enquirer)

Western Michigan University guard Thomas Wilder will enter his name into consideration for the NBA draft. But the junior is not hiring an agent, so he keeps open the option of returning for his senior season with the Broncos. (WMU Athletics)