Southwest Michigan Today Wednesday March 29, 2017

By WMUK 1 hour ago

An audit finds Parchment city credits cards were used for personal use, then reimbursed. Both of Michigan's U.S. Senators will vote "no" on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. WMU baseball wins at Michigan State. 

An audit of Parchment's city finances finds that city credit cards were used for personal purchases by city employees. Plante Moran's analysis showed that money was paid back and no money was found missing. But "there were laws broken." (Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan's two U.S. Senators say they will vote against confirming Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. Democrats Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters issued statements yesterday saying they plan to vote to block a vote on Gorsuch's nomination. (Detroit News

Western Michigan's baseball team picked up a win at Michigan State on Tuesday. The Broncos beat the Spartans 3-2 in East Lansing. (WMU Athletics