Southwest Michigan Today Wednesday March 29, 2017

An audit of Parchment's city finances finds that city credit cards were used for personal purchases by city employees. Plante Moran's analysis showed that money was paid back and no money was found missing. But "there were laws broken." (Kalamazoo Gazette)

Michigan's two U.S. Senators say they will vote against confirming Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. Democrats Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters issued statements yesterday saying they plan to vote to block a vote on Gorsuch's nomination. (Detroit News)

Western Michigan's baseball team picked up a win at Michigan State on Tuesday. The Broncos beat the Spartans 3-2 in East Lansing. (WMU Athletics)