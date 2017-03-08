Southwest Michigan Today Wednesday March 8, 2017

Parchment's City Manager resigns for other business opportunities. A former WMU football players takes a plea deal in an armed robbery case. Weekly and season honors for Bronco hockey.

Parchment City Manager Dennis Durham has resigned. Durham says he plans to pursue other business opportunities. Last year he indicated that he would not seek an extension after his current contract expires in August. Durham was Parchment's manager for nearly nine years. (Kalamazoo Gazette)

A former Western Michigan University football player has plead guilty to armed robbery in exchange for dropping first degree home invasion and larceny charges. Ronald George will be sentenced May 22. George and Bryson White were kicked off the football team after they were charged for the August 26th robbery. (Kalamazoo Gazette)

Western Michigan University's baseball team had its four game winning streak snapped in Port Charlotte, Florida. The Broncos lost to Georgetown Tuesday 12-8 in 11 innings. (WMU Athletics)

Bronco goaltender Ben Blacker has been named to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference All-Rookie team. Meanwhile WMU's Griffin Molino has been named the NCHC offensive player of the week. (WMU Athletics)