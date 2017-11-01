Southwest Michigan Today For Wednesday November 1, 2017

A recall petition against Albion's mayor rejected by an elections board. State lawmakers seek limits on the size of medical marijuana operations. WMU hosts rival Central Michigan Wednesday night at Waldo Stadium.

Calhoun County election officials have rejected petition language to recall Albion’s Mayor. The Calhoun County Election Commission said the recall petition for Garrett Brown lacked facts and clarity. The Battle Creek Enquirer reports that the decision came during a brief meeting in Marshall Tuesday, a day after Albion City Manager Sheryl Mitchell rescinded her resignation during a special city council meeting. Chad Baase who submitted the petition says he does not plan to pursue Brown’s recall anymore, and will work to defeat him in next year’s election.

Some state lawmakers say Michigan shouldn't let medical marijuana growing operations get too big. The Detroit Free Press says a bipartisan group wants limits on the size of pot farms. A law passed last year allows growers to raise up to 15-hundred marijuana plants. But they can get multiple licenses to have many more than that in a single operation. The new proposal would restrict that option. The state is expected to begin issuing new licenses to growers and distributors early next year.

Western Michigan has swept the weekly Mid-American Conference women’s soccer awards. Bronco goalkeeper Stephanie Heber was named the MAC defensive player of the week and forward Emma Kahn was named the offensive player of the week. The Broncos season ended with a 2-1 loss to Toledo Sunday in the MAC tournament.

Western’s men’s soccer team is ranked fifth in the nation in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll. The Broncos will finish the regular season on Saturday against Bowling Green. Western won the Mid-American Conference regular season title, and will host the MAC Tournament on November 10th and 12th.

Western Michigan looks to become eligible for a football bowl game Wednesday night. The Broncos have five wins this season, six are needed to be eligible for the post season. Western will host rival Central Michigan at Waldo Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for eight o’clock. The game will be shown on ESPN2.