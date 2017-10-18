Southwest Michigan Today For Wednesday October 18, 2017

A federal judge says Flint has until next week to decide on a long-term source for drinking water. Wildfires in California may have an impact on Michigan's wine industry. WMU men's soccer ties the school record for wins in a season.

The city of Flint has until Monday to settle on a long-term source of drinking water. A federal judge issued a ruling Tuesday setting the deadline for next week. A member of the Flint City Council tells MLive that they will likely consult with an attorney before making a final decision.

Wine makers in California are just starting to return to work after deadly wildfires swept through wine country. Effects to the industry on the west coast, might impact the wineries in Michigan. Mike Moyer is the director of the viticulture program at Lake Michigan College in Southwest Michigan. He tells WVPE that it’s too early to tell whether Michigan’s wine industry will be affected at all. He speculates one of the biggest impacts might be in the market of bulk wines that are sold out of California and mixed, bottled and produced under other labels in Michigan and around the country.

Western Michigan’s men’s soccer team has tied the school record for most wins in a season. The Broncos beat Green Bay Tuesday 3-0 for their 12th win of the year. Western still has three games left in the regular season, beginning on Friday at West Virginia.