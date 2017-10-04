Southwest Michigan Today For Wednesday October 4, 2017

The city of Flint is billing the state for legal fees related to the Flint water crisis. The veteran suicide rate in Michigan is twice the race of civilians.

The city of Flint has billed the state of Michigan $300,000 for attorney bills related to the city’s water crisis. MLive says records it obtained under the Freedom of Information Act show that Flint has sent two bills to the state to cover the legal fees for former Emergency Managers Gerald Ambrose, Darnell Early and Ed Kurtz. They are among the state and local officials who face criminal charges related to the lead contamination of Flint’s water while it was under the control of emergency managers. The bills remain under review by the state.

Veterans are killing themselves at a rate twice as high as civilians in Michigan. New data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs shows the suicide rate is especially high among Michigan veterans under age 35. Only Oklahoma had a higher rate for that age group. Doctor Nazzareno Liegghio is chief of mental health at the Saginaw VA hospital. He tells Interlochen Public Radio that young veterans are at risk when they transition out of the military. Nationwide more than two thirds of veterans who commit suicide are aged 50 or older. The analysis shows 20 veterans commit suicide each day in the United States.

Western Michigan University's golf team took third at the KZoo Classic at the Moors Golf Club in Portage. Bowling Green won the tournament while Central Michigan took second.

Four members of Western Michigan University's men's tennis team were eliminated during the qualifying round at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American in Tulsa, Oklahoma.