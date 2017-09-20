Southwest Michigan Today For Wednesday September 20, 2017

State Senator Tonya Schuitmaker will run for Michigan Attorney General next year. The city of Kalamazoo delays new rules on medical marijuana facilities because the state is not on track for a mid-December rollout. Comstock Township names a new fire chief to replace the late Ed Switalski.

State Senator Tonya Schuitmaker says she will seek the Republican nomination for state Attorney General. Schuitmaker cannot run for re-election to the state Senate next year. The Lawton Republican hopes to succeed Bill Schuette as Attorney General. He is term limited from seeking re-election and has announced he’s running for governor. A Democrat has also joined the race for Michigan Attorney General. MLive reports that the former U-S Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Patrick Miles is seeking his party’s nomination. Republicans and Democrats will pick their nominees for Attorney General, Secretary of State and other state offices at party conventions next year.

The city of Kalamazoo is delaying proposed new rules for licensing medical marijuana facilities. City Attorney Clyde Robinson informed City Commissioners at their meeting Monday night that new state rules are not on track for mid-December, as originally planned. A news release from the city says emergency rules will likely be put in place in late November. The city commission has agreed to postpone considering new regulations until the state puts forward new emergency rules.

Comstock Township has a new fire chief. Matt Beauchamp had been serving as acting chief since June. That's when former chief Ed Switalski was hit and killed by a motorist on I-94 while responding to a crash. The Kalamazoo Gazette says Comstock Township trustees appointed Beauchamp as the new chief Monday night.

Western Michigan senior soccer player Tiffany Buckler has been named the co-defensive player of the week for the Mid-American Conference West Division. Buckler scored the game's only goal in the Bronco's 1-0 win over Valparaiso on Friday. Western will play at Buffalo on Friday, and at Akron on Sunday.