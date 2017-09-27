Southwest Michigan Today For Wednesday September 27, 2017

An expansion will bring 87 new jobs to Kalamazoo. An investigation is looking into embezzlement from a quasi state agency in Calhoun County. WMU's men's soccer team cracks the top 10 for the first time in a national poll.

Newell Brands plans to expand its facility in Western Michigan University’s Business Technology and Research Park. A news release from economic development agency Southwest Michigan First says the $7.3-million investment will create an additional 87 jobs. Newell manufactures a range of commercial products under several brands including Rubbermaid, Sharpie and Paper Mate. Newell Brands was awarded a $1.48-million performance based grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The city of Kalamazoo offered tax abatements worth $1.5-million for the expansion.

An investigation has been launched into possible embezzlement at the Calhoun Conservation District. Michigan State Police say the investigation was launched a few weeks ago following a complaint. The chairman of the agency’s board of directors tells the Battle Creek Enquirer that they believe money is missing. But Gregory Fountain says how much money is gone, and where it went is not clear. The conservation district is one of 76 quasi state agencies around Michigan which work on soil and water conservation. Fountain says the group’s executive director Tracy Bronson left in August, but would not comment further.

The new United Soccer Coaches poll ranks Western Michigan University’s men’s soccer team ninth in the nation. It’s the first time that the Broncos have been ranked in the top 10. Western moved up three spots from last week’s poll after wins over Michigan and Maryland Baltimore County. The Broncos play at Portland on Friday.