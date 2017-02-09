By Spring, WMU's Program for Foster Youth to Have 100th Graduate

Did you know that most foster youth are released from the state's care at age 18? Research shows that they then become vulnerable to homelessness, and few pursue college. Western Michigan University has an award-winning program that's been experiencing success in changing that, and has a center to share its model with others. This spring, WMU's Seita Scholars Program is expected to graduate its 100th participant. And next year, it'll celebrate 10 years.

On today's WestSouthwest public-affairs show on WMUK, the administrator who assisted in creating the model, Ronicka Hamilton, is our guest. Hamilton was named director of the Seita Scholars Program on Jan. 3, taking over from Chris Harris-Wimsatt, who had served for five years. There are 150 students enrolled in the program. Program participants get their own campus coach to ensure their success. Hamilton was previously a senior campus coach; she was the second coach to be hired in the program.

Founded in 2008, the Seita Scholars Program is named after John Seita, a Michigan State University social work professor and WMU alum who himself was once in the foster care system.

Hamilton says that those who’ve been in foster care often arrive at college without the moral support of family to guide them, much less basic things like bedding for a dorm room. That’s because, at age 18, they are released from the foster care system – or age out. She says that’s where they step in by providing for their students’ financial, physical, emotional and academic needs.

This comprehensive model of supports, known as the “Fostering Success” model, has won national recognition. In fact, Western operates the Center for Fostering Success to train others in it. Since 2013, more than 225 professionals from across the country have undergone that training, program officials say.

But Hamilton says there's always a need for career coaches for the program participants, as well as for items such as new coats, boots, umbrellas, comforters/bedding, personal hygiene products and holiday meals.

In Michigan, 13,000 children are in foster care at any given time, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. And how many age out of the system in a given year? In excess of 900 did for the fiscal year ending in September 2013, state officials say.

Here’s another sombering statistic: By age 26, four percent of youth who age out of foster care had earned a four-year degree, much less than the 36 percent of youth in the general population, according to the New York City-based Children’s Rights organization that fights for the legal rights of foster care youth.

Hamilton says the Seita Scholars Program has been able to graduate students at a higher rate than the national average -- 42 percent of its students graduate.