Starting, Improving Small Businesses Goal of 'Entrepreneurship Day'

Two organizations serving small businesses join forces for their second "Entrepreneurship Day" to help those looking to open or improve a business. The daylong event, featuring 16 workshops on topics ranging from marketing to financing, is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19 at the Radisson Plaza Hotel in downtown Kalamazoo. More than 150 people attended the last time it was held.

All Things Considered (10/17/17): WMUK's Earlene McMichael interviews "Entrepreneurship Day" organizers

In an interview with WMUK's Earlene McMichael airing today, organizers Tamara J. Davis and Debi Howe talk about the "Entrepreneurship Day" event and about their respective groups.

Davis is regional director of the Southwest Michigan Small Business Development Center housed at Western Michigan University's Haworth College of Business, and Howe, chair of the Kalamazoo/Southwest Michigan SCORE, a volunteer-run group of working and retired business professionals. Both SBDC and SCORE, the event hosts, are national organizations.

A sampling of the breakout sessions: starting a small business, buying/selling a business, building a sales team, accounting tools, crowd funding, financing, public relations/marketing/social media, marketing research, networking, launching a nonprofit, human resources, and grant writing.

Former President John M. Dunn is the luncheon speaker.

There is a fee for the event, which includes breakfast, lunch and parking, as well as a networking function.

To register and for more details, visit kalamazoo.score.org. Officials say on-site registrations will also be accepted.

This interview airs at 5:44 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, and again at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18 on NPR / WMUK 102.1 FM.