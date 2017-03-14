State Democrats Want To Let Sunshine In With Conflict Of Interest Laws

By Cheyna Roth 1 hour ago

Credit Cheyna Roth, Michigan Public Radio Network / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Lansing) It’s Sunshine Week – a time of year when issues of transparency and open government are put front and center. Democrats in the state House and Senate celebrated the week Tuesday by announcing a package of bills they say will make Michigan government more transparent and accountable. 

Part of the bills package would require all state-elected officials to disclose their personal finances. Bill sponsor Senator Steve Bieda said they want to catch up with 47 other states that currently require some form of financial disclosure.

"We’re the only state in the union by the way with a full time legislature that doesn’t have a requirement for financial disclosure,” he said. “And that’s really pretty deplorable.”

Representative David LaGrand said these changes would help with Michigan’s dismal reputation when it comes to transparency.

The Center for Public Integrity ranks Michigan last on government transparency laws.

“If the voters know, if the public knows, if you know about my interest there, then you can watch my behavior and hold me accountable,” LaGrand said. “If you don’t know, how are you supposed to hold me accountable?”

Another bill would require presidential candidates to release their most recent tax returns to get on the state ballot. This comes after President Donald Trump refused to make his tax returns public during and after the election.

Several other states – Maryland, New York, California, Massachusetts, and Main have introduced similar legislation. The State House is also expected to vote this week on whether to subject the governor and legislature to freedom of information laws.

Tags: 
government transparency
Michigan Legislature
Freedom of Information Act
State Government

Related Content

FOIA Bills Pass House Committee, May Not Make It Much Further

By Cheyna Roth Mar 10, 2017
Melissa Benmark / WKAR

(MPRN-Lansing) A battle is brewing in the state legislature over government transparency for the governor and legislature. A large package of Freedom of Information bills that passed a House committee Thursday will likely be halted in the state Senate. 

Kildee Calls For States To Follow Federal Ethics And Transparency Rules

By Jan 17, 2017
MPRN

(MPRN-Lansing) As Governor Rick Snyder prepares to deliver his seventh State of the State address, a potential candidate to replace him has called for ethics rules that would align Michigan with what the federal government requires. 

Senate Bill Would Add New Exception To Open Government Law

By Feb 7, 2017
Kevin Lavery, WKAR

(MPRN-Lansing) There could soon be tighter restrictions on the public’s access to information in bids for state business. A state Senate committee has adopted a bill that would shield information on bidders’ trade secrets and finances. 