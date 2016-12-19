State Elections Director Says Michigan Could Use New Election Legislation

(MPRN-Lansing) Legislation might just be the key to helping Michigan’s election woes.

The recent recount shed light on problems in Michigan’s election system. Multiple polling precincts across Michigan came back un-recountable because the recorded ballots didn’t match the number of ballots, along with other problems.

Chris Thomas is the State Director of Elections. He says one of the things Michigan can do is pass legislation fixing some of the problems, and the recount may help lawmakers realize that.

“Well this is a great opportunity for people to step back, take a look at it, and see where we’re going.”

Thomas recommends, in part, legislation that would allow more transparency and disclosure in un-recountable districts.