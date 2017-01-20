State Fines Food Service Provider $2-Million

The Michigan Department of Corrections has fined the company providing food service to the state’s prisons more than $2-millions. 

Corrections Department officials say Trinity Services Group has failed to have the minimum number of employees required in its contract to provide food service. Corrections Department Director Heidi Washington tells the Gongwer News Service that the state remains committed to making the agreement with Trinity successful, but she says the company’s struggles to hire enough staff are a concern.

Trinity was hired to provide food service for Michigan correctional facilities after Aramark lost its contract due to misconduct by food service workers in state prisons.

prison food
Michigan Department of Corrections
state contracts

