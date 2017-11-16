State Finishes Up Medical Marijuana Training Sessions

(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan residents who want to get into the medical marijuana business had their last shot at a training session Wednesday.

State employees took people step by step through the application process. They also explained the monitoring system for tracking marijuana from seed-to-sale.

David Harns is a spokesperson for the state Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. It oversees the medical marijuana licensing system. Harns says the trainings were meant to help make the application process as easy as possible.

“We’re gonna be up over 2,000 people when it’s all said and done attending these educational sessions,” he said. “And people have gotten here early and they’ve stayed all the way through and they’ve asked lots of questions. You know they’re really interested in it.”

The state’s licensing department held six training sessions across the state this month.

Betty Baker was at a Lansing training. She wants to be a caregiver for her husband. Baker says she wants to make sure she is doing everything correctly, especially because she is considering becoming a grower or owning a dispensary in the future.

“Wanna make sure that you’re doing everything with the laws and making sure that you’re not being a bad girl or a bad boy and do it the right way instead of the wrong way,” she said.

Harns said applications will be accepted and reviewed on a first come, first serve basis. Applications can be filled out online or in person at a Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs office.

The application process officially opens on December 15th.