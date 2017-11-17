State House Back To Full 110 Members

By 40 minutes ago

Michigan House - file photo
Credit Cheyna Roth / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Lansing) There are once again 110 members of the state House. A state elections board Thursday certified the results of special elections held last week to fill two vacancies. 

Sara Cambensy will represent the western Upper Peninsula. She fills the seat held by John Kivela until his death earlier this year.

Tenisha Yancey will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Representative Brian Banks as part of a plea deal.

Both are Democrats. Republicans hold a 63 to 47 majority in the House.

Michigan Legislature
Election 2017
State Government

