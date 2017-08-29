State Law Enforcement Say Lifting Military Surplus Equipment Ban Will Help With Tight Budgets

By Cheyna Roth 1 hour ago

2015 file photo of surplus military vehicles used by the Barry County Sheriff's Department
Credit Chris Killian

(MPRN-Lansing) The Trump administration will lift a ban on the military giving some surplus equipment to police departments, and some members of Michigan law enforcement are welcoming the change. 

According to the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police, the equipment is mostly clothes and items they would buy anyway. Except now, they don’t have to use money from a budget that isn’t always generous.

“The police and fire and the funding for public safety has been impacted and still impacted by the recession and the effects of the recession,”

said Executive Director for the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police, Robert Stevenson.

Critics of the practice say it militarizes the police. The issue came to a head in 2015, when police met protestors in Ferguson, Missouri with armored vehicles and riot gear.

Shelli Weisberg is the Political Director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan. She said she hopes police departments will only take equipment for everyday use.

“Michigan State Police in particular has been really good about limiting this in the past,” Weisberg said. “And I hope we can have a conversation with them and you know really maybe have a measured response to lifting of the ban.”

While the types of equipment that could be sent to police departments include bayonets and large-caliber weapons, Stevenson said in Michigan they mostly take warm weather clothes and protective gear.

Stevenson also says departments should only take equipment they need and will use.

“Because to be honest I think most police chiefs see little need to have bayonets,” he said. “There is some of this equipment that we need to look at ourselves and just make sure that it has a good application.”

Tags: 
police
law enforcement
militarization
aclu

Related Content

Police "Militarization" in SW Michigan

By Aug 27, 2014
2015 file photo of surplus military vehicles used by the Barry County Sheriff's Department
Chris Killian

Recent video of police in the Saint Louis suburb of Ferguson, Missouri, using heavy military equipment has raised eyebrows nationwide. But some police agencies in southwest Michigan have received similar equipment from a previously little-known Pentagon program. "Militarization" of police forces has a lot of critics.

WSW: "A Better Way To Do Law Enforcement"

By Aug 14, 2017
WMUK

Captain David Boysen says the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety knew that some of its strategies to reduce gun violence weren’t working, so they were willing to consider something new.


WSW: "I Just Can't Do This Anymore" After Officer's Acquittal

By Jun 26, 2017
Steve Karnowski / The Associated Press

Dave Worthams says he can no longer be docile when it comes to African-Americans and the police. He says the not guilty verdict in the case of the officer who shot and killed Philando Castile makes him wonder when people will realize “something has to change.” 


WSW: Can Civic Involvement Prevent the Next Ferguson?

By Oct 20, 2014
Wikimedia Commons

Commentator LZ Granderson says it's hard to hold people accountable if you're not watching what they are doing. 