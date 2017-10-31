State Lawmaker Faces Questions About Campaign Fund

(MPRN-Lansing) A state lawmaker faces questions for failing to explain why his campaign committee paid 114 thousand dollars he put on his personal credit card.

Elections officials say state Senator Jim Marleau failed to provide details on more than half of the payments. The Detroit Free Press reports that credit card statements show department store purchases, and travel expenses as he was also claiming the state reimbursement.

Fred Woodhams is with the Michigan Bureau of Elections. He says the bureau is trying to get Marleau to make his reports current and complete.

“They need to get in touch with us and provide some more information.”

It’s illegal to use campaign funds for strictly personal expenses. Marleau is a second-term Republican from Oakland County.