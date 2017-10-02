State Lawmaker Wants To Make Cyberbullying a Crime

By Cheyna Roth 1 hour ago

State Capitol - file photo
Credit Cheyna Roth / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Lansing)  Lawmakers in Michigan say more needs to be done to fight cyberbullying. A new bill is aimed at doing just that. 

A misdemeanor with up to one year in jail. That’s what someone would face if convicted of cyberbullying. The bill makes it a crime to intimidate or harass someone online. It’s waiting for a hearing.

Republican Representative Peter Lucido is a bill sponsor. He says this will help prevent what he calls a growing cyberbullying epidemic.

“If we have these into place, we will put and reign in a lot of the unnecessary behavior of individuals, criminal behavior.”

Law enforcement say they still investigate and request charges for cyberbullying incidents. They can charge stalking and computer related crimes.

