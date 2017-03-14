State Lawmakers Get Preview Of Lead Rule

By 53 minutes ago

Credit MPRN

(MPRN-Lansing) Some state lawmakers got an early peek at Governor Rick Snyder’s new lead rules that are supposed to be rolled out this week. A top state environmental official shared some details in testimony before a state House budget subcommittee.

Governor Rick Snyder called for a new rule because he says the federal lead and copper rule is confusing and contributed to the Flint water crisis. Snyder and other critics says the US EPA is taking too long to update the rule.

Bryce Feighner is with the state Department of Environmental Quality. He testified before a state House budget subcommittee. He says the new standards will call for replacing all lead waterlines in Michigan.

“If you’re really going to get the lead out, you have to physically get the lead out,” he said following the meeting. “…“If you can identify those big contributors to lead, like the service lines, and get ‘em out of the system, that’s going to be a huge step forward in terms of public health.”

Feigher said the plan also includes:

  • -faster action by state officials when lead levels in a water system exceed what’s allowed;
  • -A citizen advisory council on lead policies;
  • -requiring local governments to compile a water infrastructure inventory, including the location of lead pipes.

Feighner said the effort to replace water lines in Flint has been slowed by an absence of data on the location of lead pipes. He said the state is recommending that Flint residents continue to use water filters, even though the city’s water meets federal standards.

Fieghner said that’s because digging up old pipes can shake loose particles in household water systems that aren’t lead-free.

“And because of that, we’re still recommending residents use filters, and this is probably going to go on for three years or so,” he said. “This is not going to be a short-term process to remove all the lead service lines.”

Tags: 
lead
Flint water crisis
Rick Snyder
State Government

Related Content

Snyder Wants To Create Permanent Lead Commission

By Mar 9, 2017
Joe Mabel / Wikimedia Commons

(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder will create a commission this week that has the mission of tackling the problem of lead exposure. 

WSW: A Long Wait On A Federal Investigation Of Flint Water

By Jul 18, 2016
Carolyn Kaster/AP

Great Lakes Echo Commentator Gary Wilson says there are federal investigations into the Flint water crisis, but he says not much is known beyond that. 


WSW: Lead Exposure Has A Long History in the US

By Feb 14, 2016
Joe Mabel / Wikimedia Commons

Lead played a starring role in American life for much of the 20th century. People drove cars that ran on leaded gas and painted their walls with lead paint. Many drank water from municipal pipes and household plumbing made from lead. The University of Michigan’s Stuart Batterman says it added up to “ubiquitous” lead exposure in the United States, with enduring consequences.


WSW: Michigan's Emergency Manager Law And The "Specter Of Flint"

By Jan 8, 2017
Andrew Harnik, The Associated Press / AP

Michigan’s Emergency Manager is still on the books, it could very well remain there without any major changes. But Gongwer News Service Editor Zach Gorchow says it could be long time before another emergency manager is appointed. 


Flint Mayor: State Aid Was Supposed To Continue Through The End Of March

By Mar 6, 2017
MPRN

(MPRN-Lansing) The mayor of Flint says Governor Rick Snyder gets a grade of “incomplete” for his handling of the city’s water crisis. 