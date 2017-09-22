State Licensing Department To Allow All-In-One Marijuana Shops

By Cheyna Roth 42 minutes ago

(MPRN-Lansing) The state’s licensing department has started to release details about the future of medical marijuana regulation in Michigan. 

Medical marijuana licensees will be able to open one stop shops. The Bureau of Medical Marihuana Regulation plans to let a person get a license to grow, process and sell marijuana. People could also use the same facility for the entire operation.

Andrew Brisbo is the bureau’s director. He says the bureau got a lot of requests for this.

“It’s just ease of operation if they can have those facilities all in the same place. I’m sure it reduces their cost if they have those all located in the same facility.”

People would have to get a separate license for each activity. Applications to get a medical marijuana license start December 15.

