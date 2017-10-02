State Representative Eyed For U.S. Department Of Education

By Cheyna Roth 58 minutes ago

(MPRN-Lansing) A state Representative could be headed to the White House. 

President Donald Trump intends to nominate Republican Representative Tim Kelly for a spot in the U.S. Department of Education. Kelly would be Assistant Secretary for Career, Technical and Adult Education. That’s if he’s confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

In a Tweet, Kelly said he’s honored and excited to join the administration. The nomination has been in the works for a few months. Kelly told the Speaker of the House in May that he was in line for a federal position.

