State Senate Adopts Bill To Allow Guns In More Places

(MPRN-Lansing) Concealed guns could be carried in schools, churches and other places they’re currently banned under bills adopted Wednesday by the state Senate. The bills were adopted on largely party-line votes.

Republicans used the chance to clean up a loophole in the law to largely eliminate public concealed gun-free zones. Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof says he considers places such as schools, day cares and stadiums where people cannot currently legally carry a concealed pistol to be more dangerous.

“I think that anybody who wants to exercise their right to protect themselves and have a firearm should be able to do that wherever they need to.”

The bills would outlaw the open carry of firearms in most places where concealed pistons are currently banned. They now go to the state House.